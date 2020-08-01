Miriam’s House holds Coldest Night of the Year walk Feb. 25

LYNCHBURG WELCOMES THE 2nd ANNUAL COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR ON FEB. 25

Lynchburg, January 18, 2023 – Miriam’s House is encouraging Lynchburg area residents to bundle up and walk during The Coldest Night of the Year. A family-friendly winter fundraising walk for Lynchburg’s homeless, the walk takes place on the evening of February 25, 2023.

By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter, while raising funds to aid the work of Miriam’s House in providing much-needed support to members of our community.

The in-person walk begins and ends at Miriam’s House, located at 409 Magnolia Street, where walkers will check-in, turn in the results of their fundraising efforts, and return at the end of the evening to celebrate their achievements. Participants will walk a 2km or 5km route, and will be welcomed at a rest stop along the way.





This is Miriam’s House’s 2nd Annual Coldest Night of the Year, with a fundraising goal of $42,000. Over 250 walkers and 20 teams, including staff and friends of Miriam’s House are expected to brave the cold winter’s night. Community sponsors include Foster Fuels, Luper Team Mortgage, Bank of the James, The Virginian, and Peery and Woolwine Family Dentistry.





Miriam’s House has been serving children and adults experiencing homelessness for almost 30 years, and the funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will benefit their clients by providing much needed housing assistance and supportive services.