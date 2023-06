Charlotte Co Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a runaway juvenile Gracie Elizabeth Buchanan W/F, 16 years old, 5’-4”, 120-140 lbs, light tan complexion, brown hair possibly braided with pink beads, unknown clothing description. She was in Lynchburg City/area on 6/18/23. If you have any information of her whereabouts please contact Charlotte Co Sheriff’s Office at 434-542-5141 or the local law enforcement agency where she is seen or located.