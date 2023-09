Misty Vinson Spitzer from the YMCA of Central Virginia joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about their upcoming Trunk or Treat, the current status of the renovations for the YMCA on Old Forest Road, the new Mind & Body Studio at the Jamerson YMCA, does she see more men doing yoga, accepting new members to the YMCA, the Virginia 10 Miler this weekend, and putting out Halloween decorations.