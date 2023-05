Signature segment Monday Mourning is back on The Sportsline, as we take lowlights of the sports weekend and look at them under a microscope, including NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace still acting like a doofus, big letdowns from the Celtics and Lakers in the NBA playoffs, MLB’s Hanser Alberto suffering an unfortunate injury, and Army Lacrosse’s loss + updates on our Gisele vs. Paulina poll.