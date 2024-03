The Sportsline’s signature week-opening segment, Monday Mourning is back as we look back at ‘lowlights’ from the weekend in sports, including wrestling icon Sting having his retirement match, Pete Maravich’s record falling to Caitlin Clark, UVA’s blowout to Duke, Broncos GM George Paton, fans of Hokies women’s hoops following Elizabeth Kitley’s injury, and UVA’s new women’s basketball attendance record.