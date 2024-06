Sportsline signature segment to kick off the week, Monday Mourning is back on The Sportsline as we look back on and recap the lowest sports moments from the weekend, including Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and his first pitch, Clemson baseball getting eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament, on Kyrie Irving’s slumping NBA Finals start, Caitlin Clark’s Olympic slump, and area high school teams coming up short in state championships.