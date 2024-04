On this fun week-opening segment on The Sportsline, Monday Mourning is back as we look back on a weekend full of lowlights in the sports community to shed some light and make fun of slip-ups from the best teams and athletes, including Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns getting swept, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch getting injured, New York Knick fans taking over Philadelphia, and a clueless women’s basketball announcer.