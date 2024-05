Recapping the weekend’s lowest lowlights, Monday Mourning is back on The Sportsline as we run down the most unfortunate sports moments of the weekend, including Shane Lowry coming up one stroke shy of a historic round of 61 at the PGA Championship, on another transgender athlete dominating a women’s high school sporting event, on Liberty softball coming up short, the New York Knicks losing to “destiny,” the Louisville Police Department, and the WNBA.