Monday’s signature segment, ‘Monday Mourning’ is back, as we use a lot of good material from the weekend as many fans our mourning, including the NFL’s “Sod Father” who was responsible for State Farm Stadiums bad turf, on baseball fans who are against the new extra inning rules being implemented full-time, on the referees in the Super Bowl, and the horrible missed call at the end of the Virginia vs. Duke basketball game.