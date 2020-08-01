More suspects identified in credit card thefts

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

PRESS RELEASE

Several Stolen Credit/Debit Cards from Campbell County, were attempted and/or successfully used last Sunday (3-06-22) afternoon in Lynchburg at approximately 1700 hours. The suspects in the attached images, were seen at two businesses in Lynchburg, where the purchases were attempted. Any information leading to their identification, would be greatly appreciated. No vehicle information is available at this time. Thank you

Updated Case Information Fraud/Theft

As of today further suspects have been seen on camera on the same day of the initial offense, as well as a vehicle in question. These other two males appear to be working with initial suspects involved, and were seen entering the same business. Any assistance in identifying the individuals or the vehicle, would be greatly appreciated.