More than 1400 long-term care facilities in Va. about to receive vaccines

More than 1,400 long-term care facilities in Virginia are expected to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks. Virginia is putting front-line health care workers and long-term care residents in the top tier priority group for immunizations. Until more people get vaccinated, Dr. Thomas Eppes with CVFP Medical Group says there are things that can help prevent COVID or make it less severe:

Eppes says CVFP personnel begin receiving the vaccine today. His office hopes to have the vaccine for patients by the end of the month.