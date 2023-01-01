Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County collision

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County that killed a motorcyclist last Tuesday night. State police say 44-year-old Brian K. Witcher of Java, Virginia was headed south on Route 501 / Brookneal Highway at high rate of speed on his motorcycle when he crested a hill and collided with a vehicle pulling out of a driveway. Witcher died at the hospital. The car’s driver, 62-year-old Warren K. Minifee of Madison Heights, was not injured in the crash. No charges are pending.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Aug. 1, 2023, at 6:50 p.m. on Route 501/Brookneal Highway, less than a mile north of Route 686/Brown Mills Rd.

A 2006 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle was traveling south on Route 501 at a high rate of speed when it crested a hill and collided with a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro just as it was pulling out of a driveway.

The motorcyclist, Brian K. Witcher, 44, of Java, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Witcher was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Warren K. Minifee, 62, of Madison Heights, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

No charges were placed.