Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Campbell County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred at 4:31 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2023, at the intersection on Route 460 Business/Timberlake Rd. at Grove Ave/Fairfields Dr.

A 2019 Honda CRV was westbound on Timberlake Rd. and in the process of making a left turn onto Fairfields Dr. A 2018 Suzuki motorcycle traveling east on Route 460 crested the hill at a high rate of speed and was unable to stop in time. The motorcycle ran into the side of the CRV.

The motorcyclist, Todd G. Clark, 25, of Nathalie, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the CRV, a 59-year-old female resident of Evington, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.