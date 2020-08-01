Motorcyclist killed in Route 460 crash

A Madison Heights man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Campbell County early this morning. It happened at 6:45 on Route 460 at Doss Road. State police say an SUV headed north on Doss Road stopped at the intersection with Route 460 and then pulled into the eastbound lanes and into the motorcycle’s path. The two collided. The motorcyclist, 64-year-old Steven K. Bryant, died at the scene. The SUV’s driver, 48-year-old Keith T. Petty of Concord, Va., was not injured in the crash. State police say charges are pending.