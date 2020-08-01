Movies in the Park return to Lynchburg this fall

Lynchburg Parks and Rec is bringing back Movies in the Park this fall where residents can catch a movie under the stars with their family and friends. August 27th is Lion King at Riverside Park, followed by Momma Mia at Lynchburg City Stadium on September 18, and then Coco back at Riverside Park on October 22. Seating begins 6:00pm with the movie airing at sunset.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Parks and Rec:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: LYNCHBURG PARKS & RECREATION BRINGS BACK MOVIES IN THE PARK



Come enjoy a family night out with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation at Movies in the Park! We have three movies lined up for the fall season starting August 27 with Lion King at Riverside Park. Followed by Momma Mia at Lynchburg City Stadium on September 18, and then Coco back at Riverside Park on October 22.

Movies in the Park! is an outdoor event where Lynchburg residents can catch a movie under the stars with their family and friends. These events will officially begin seating at 6:00pm with the movie airing at sunset. Before the movie starts, grab some food and popcorn from our amazing local food trucks.



We are also offering advanced purchase only VIP Sections with a limit of 10 people per group. VIP’s will enjoy their own private front row section blocked off on the field. Price includes: reserved section for up to 10 family & friends, free popcorn, and water delivered to your seats. Cost is $50.00 per section.

For more information, please visit our website at www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.