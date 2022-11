Another growing season of Mustaches 4 Kids is underway. More than 250 area men have signed up to grow mustaches during the month of November to raise money for dozens of local charities that benefit children. This is the 9th year for M4K Lynchburg, and the goal is 500-thousand dollars. This year area restaurants are participating with “giveback” days where they donate a portion of the day’s sales to M4K. Today, East Coast Wings is donating a portion of its dine in and pickup order sales to M4K.