Pit road reporter for NBC’s coverage of NASCAR, Marty Snider joins The Sportsline to look ahead to this weekend’s action at Richmond Raceway, including his thoughts on all the on-track fallout from last week’s race at Pocono and if it will carry over to this weekend’s short track, on if Chase Elliott will be able to find a win between now and the playoffs, and which under-the-radar drivers fans should keep an eye on.