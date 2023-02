USA Today NFL writer Nate Davis joins The Sportsline to talk the biggest topics and uncertainties during the offseason, including why the New York Giants have a big dilemma on their hands regarding using their franchise tag on either Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, where QBs Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers could end up next season, and what he thought of Eric Bieniemy’s move to become the next OC for the Washington Commanders.