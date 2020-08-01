National D-Day Memorial Annual Patriotic Concert May 27

May 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, VA

An inspiring concert of patriotic music performed by the Jefferson Choral Society accompanied by a band and designed to celebrate the freedoms Americans prize. A family-friendly event to honor veterans and active duty military in an awe-inspiring hilltop setting.

For ticket information visit www.dday.org or call 540-586-3329. Concertgoers are reminded to take their own chairs and that no coolers or pets are allowed.