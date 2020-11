The University of Lynchburg’s Doctor of Physical Therapy students are again raking leaves for a good cause. Donations are welcome and all proceeds will benefit Wheels on the James, an organization that provides therapeutic tricycles to those with mobility challenges.

To set up an appointment through Nov. 21, contact:

Drew Phillips

phillia675@lynchburg.edu or wotjleafraking@lynchburg.edu

(910) 585-2836