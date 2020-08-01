Nelson County man wanted on 37 animal cruelty charges

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s wanted on 37 counts of animal cruelty. Deputies have been trying to find Daniel Alfred Sayles, whose last known address is on River Road in Faber. Other charges against him include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and improper disposal of dead companion animals.

Here’s more information from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nelson’s Most Wanted Monday

MR Daniel Alfred Sayles is wanted by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office for numerous charges:

18.2-102 – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

3.2-6554 – Improper disposal of dead companion animals (three counts)

3.2-6570 – Cruelty to Animals (37 counts)

MR Sayles’ last known address is River RD, Faber. He is described as a white male, 5’8″, with gray hair and brown eyes. We ask for your help with locating MR Sayles. Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information which can help lead us to MR Sayles.