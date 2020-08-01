Nelson County man wanted on sex charges

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on sex charges in a case involving a mentally incapacitated person. Christopher Heath Hunt is wanted because of a 2022 incident in which he has been charged with Sodomy of a mentally incapacitated person, as well as other sex charges. A picture is at WLNI.com. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is more from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nelson’s Most Wanted Monday

Christopher Heath Hunt is wanted by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office for a 2022 incident in which he was charged with the following crimes:

18.2-67.1 Sodomy of a mentally incapacitated person

18.2-67.2 – Object sexual penetration

18.2-67.3 – Aggravated Sexual Battery

We ask for your assistance. MR Hunt is a white male, 5’11”, 195 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Please call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have information which may lead to MR Hunt’s arrest. The partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens makes a difference in our community.

