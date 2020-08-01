Nelson County schools closed Monday over social media threats

Nelson County schools are closed again today. The school district’s Facebook page says “The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is working to investigate threats on social media regarding violence toward our schools.”

Nelson County schools were Friday after an incident at the high school that included a juvenile being detained by deputies. Over the weekend, the school system heard of a planned protest, and decided to open up the auditorium at lunch for students to voice their concerns. In announcing the schools’ closure today, the school system called the threats “serious and concerning” and asked anyone with information to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.