Nelson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man

The Nelson County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s missing from his home on Front Street in Lovingston. 53-year-old Eric Allan Hart was last seen the evening of December 10th leaving in a cab. He may have associates in Danville or Farmville. He has medical issues which require attention. Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office if you see him.

Here is more information from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

Eric Allan Hart, age 53, of Lovingston, VA, has been reported missing from his Front St. home. He was last seen on the evening of 12/10/2023 leaving in a cab, wearing a dark colored (black or blue) down coat, blue jeans, dark colored stocking hat, and dark colored tennis shoes with a white stripe. He may have associates in Danville or Farmville, VA.

Eric is described as a white male, 5’09”, 174 lbs., blue eyes, brown hair. He has medical issues which require attention. Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information which can help bring Eric home safely.