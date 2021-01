The town of Brookneal is getting a daycare center. Campbell County officials say the Lynchburg Community Action Group (LYN-CAG) will run the daycare in the lower level space of the Patrick Henry Memorial Library. The Brookneal community has been referred to as a a child care desert – with the nearest daycare center nearly 30 miles. The new daycare will serve children ages 3 – 4 years and can accommodate up to eight children with social distancing. It’s scheduled to open next month.