New Lynchburg statue honors former mayor Teedy Thornhill, Jr.

The statue of former Lynchburg mayor “Teedy” Thornhill, Jr. will be dedicated tomorrow. Thornhill was Lynchburg’s first African American mayor and a renowned civil rights advocate. He served on Lynchburg City Council from 1976 until 1990 and then Mayor from 1990 until 1992. He passed away in 2016.

Thornhill’s life-size statue is at the Fifth Street Roundabout at Fifth and Federal Streets. It will be unveiled to the public with a ceremony tomorrow at 10am.

Here is more information for the City of Lynchburg:

Reminder: Mayor M.W. “Teedy” Thornhill, Jr. Statue Unveiling;

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m., the public is cordially invited to the unveiling of the Mayor M.W. “Teedy” Thornhill, Jr. statue at the Fifth Street Roundabout (Fifth and Federal Streets), Lynchburg. The program will include guest speakers, music and light refreshments. Murrell Warren “Teedy” Thornhill, Jr. was Lynchburg’s first African-American mayor and a renowned Civil Rights activist. He served on Lynchburg City Council from 1976 until 1990 and then Mayor from 1990 until 1992.



TEMPORARY STREET CLOSURES

On Saturday, August 19, 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon, a portion of Fifth Street (from Jackson Street to Harrison Street) and a portion of Federal Street (from Fourth Street to Sixth Street) will close to all traffic, including emergency vehicles. Detour routes will be in place during this time. Streets will reopen at 12 noon at the conclusion of the ceremony.



PUBLIC PARKING FOR EVENT

For those who plan to attend the unveiling, free public parking will be available in the following lots on Saturday, August 19:



 601 Fifth Street Parking Lot

 Community Funeral Home, 909 Fifth Street

 Court Street Parking Lot, 200 Court Street

 Elks Lodge, 507 Polk Street

 Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1007 Fifth Street

 Johnson Health Center, 3320 Federal Street

 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Madison Streets

Free on-street parking will also be available on Saturday, August 19 with the exception of permit-only parking spaces.

SHUTTLE

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company (GLTC) will offer complimentary, roundtrip shuttle service from the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, 601 Main Street to the event. The shuttle will run from 9:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. and again following the event’s conclusion.

For more information, visit https://www.lynchburgva.gov/mayor-mw-teedy-thornhill-statue-unveiling or https://fb.me/e/3MB46n5a0. This is a rain or shine event.