New phone bank will help area residents schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

Here is the entire news release from the City of Lynchburg:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: LYNCHBURG REGIONAL VACCINATION CENTER PHONE BANK OPENS
Officials with the Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center, located in the Candlers Station Shopping Center, announced today the opening of a new telephone bank that will assist Central Virginia residents in obtaining appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Individuals who live in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell or the City of Lynchburg may call to schedule an appointment.
“We have worked diligently to be able to finally offer residents this option,” said Melissa Foster, Director of Lynchburg’s Emergency Services Department. “We know the existing systems have been frustrating. It has taken a lot of local collaboration and planning to make this possible. This means that we can reach many more people and get them scheduled for vaccines.”
Central Virginia residents may now call the local number, (434) 455-5889 and give the vaccine phone bank operators their contact information. Callers should be prepared to give their name, email address and telephone number. The phone bank will be open Monday through Friday,
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., except on holidays. Callers will receive an email that will allow them to complete the necessary information and make an appointment to receive their vaccination.
Individuals who receive appointments should keep in mind the following guidelines:
Plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time.
No walk-ins are allowed at this time.
There is an ongoing need for volunteers, both medical and non-medical. If you wish to volunteer, visit www.vaccinatecentralva.org and sign up today! Your community needs you!
