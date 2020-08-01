Starbucks, other new restaurants coming to Madison Heights

Amherst County saw a slight decrease in its population since 2010, according to new Census numbers. The county lost 3–point-2 percent, or just over 1,000 residents. Officials say the main reason was the closure of the Central Virginia Training Center, which had been the county’s largest employer. Supervisor Claudia Tucker told Best of the Burg they’re hoping to reverse that trend with some new businesses in Madison Heights: Starbucks, Cookout, and Waffle House.

Tucker says she’s also optimistic county residents will approve a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium which she says would generate $800,000 in tax revenue each year and create 100 new jobs. The issue is on the ballot in November.