New superintendent named for Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and Booker T. Washington National Monument  

Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and Booker T. Washington National Monument have a new superintendent: the National Park Service announced that Jim Bailey will lead both parks. Under his direction, both parks will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the surrender at Appomattox and the emancipation of Booker T. Washington, and, in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Here is more information from the National Park Service:

Jim Bailey named superintendent of Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and Booker T. Washington National Monument

Appomattox Court House, Va. – National Park Service (NPS) Deputy Regional Director Kirsten Talken-Spaulding has selected James (Jim) Bailey as the new superintendent of both Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and Booker T. Washington National Monument in Virginia, starting this spring.

“Jim’s dedication and creativity will support both parks as they work to further enrich our collective journey from the end of the Civil War into the Civil Rights Era,” said Talken-Spaulding. “Jim’s experiences have prepared him well to lead the parks into this next phase of their development, including the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.”

“I look forward to working with the team of dedicated professionals in the parks and continuing to build strong relationships with our partners and community members to support these important sites that represent the ideals of the American journey expanding to all citizens, not always perfectly, but always forward,” said Bailey.

The new superintendent’s life-long passion for history began at the age of eight from an interest in the 125th anniversary commemorations of the Civil War (1861-1865). He received both a B.A. and M.A. in history with a concentration in the Civil War and Reconstruction Era from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He looks forward to working with both parks to commemorate the 160th anniversaries of the surrender at Appomattox and the emancipation of Booker T. Washington.

Bailey is currently the chief of interpretation, resource education and visitor services at Manassas National Battlefield Park, also in Virginia. Before that, he served at National Mall and Memorial Parks. He began working for the NPS in 2000 as a park ranger at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine and Hampton National Historic Site, both in the Baltimore area. He, his wife Megan and their three sons will move to western Virginia in the coming months.

“We love using parks as a classroom for our boys,” said Bailey. “We plan to hike the Blue Ridge, canoe and fish. My boys love trains and look forward to train watching in Lynchburg.”