New Traffic Circle Coming To Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announces the opening of the Lakeside Drive Bridge over Blackwater Creek on Friday, June 17, 2022.

This marks the end of the first phase of this $26-million project after more than two years of work. Along with the bridge opening comes a shift in the traffic patterns in the Lakeside Drive area near College Drive and Old Forest Road.

Contractors for the City of Lynchburg will be switching traffic pattern at the intersection of Lakeside and Old Forest Road on Friday, June 17, 2022. This switch opens a portion of the new roundabout and bridge crossing Blackwater Creek. Traffic impacts will begin around 1:00 pm and will be completed by 3:00 pm. Motorists should expect delays during these times.

The following video explains how drivers should navigate these changes: https://youtu.be/Aag2w1KuVwY.

There are still two phases until the full completion of this project, and the new Lakeside Drive bridge area will remain a construction zone until completion. Traffic will be restricted to the interior lanes on the new bridge to allow for work to continue along the route. Drivers are reminded to use caution in the area.