New Virginia law: masks in schools optional by March 1st

A new law is in effect in Virginia that allows parents to opt out of masks for their children in school. Governor Youngkin signed it into law yesterday.

Earlier this week, the Lynchburg City School Board voted to drop the mask mandate beginning March 1st , which the law allows. Lynchburg Councilman Chris Faraldi sent school board members a letter thanking them for the decision but questioning the delay:

Faraldi says he now wants to work on making masks mandatory for teachers as well.