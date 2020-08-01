New Year’s Day fire damages vacant home on Holly Street

Fire damaged a vacant home in the 400 block of Holly Street around noon on New Year’s Day. The property owner says the building was being renovated and didn’t have flooring in several areas, so firefighters stayed outside at first to attack it. Nobody was inside and there were no injuries. Fire officials believe it started accidentally near the electrical meter on the side of the house. The blaze caused about 20-thousand dollars damage.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Fire Department:

The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire in the 400 block of Holly Street around 12:40 p.m. Sunday. The first crews to arrive found fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the two-story, wood-frame building. The property owner alerted fire crews that the building was in the process of being renovated and did not have flooring in several areas, so firefighters began an exterior attack and did not enter the home at first. It took about thirty minutes to bring the fire under control and crews remained on scene for about two hours. No one was inside the house at the time the fire broke out.

The Fire Marshal’s office has investigated and determined the cause was accidental in nature and started near the electrical meter on the side of the house. Damages are estimated to be about $20,000. No injuries were reported.