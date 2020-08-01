New York man arrested for trying to solicit Lynchburg girl

A New York man is behind bars for soliciting an underage Lynchburg girl online. Police went to a home in the 1500-block of Brookville Circle Friday night to investigate and determined that 26-year-old Derrick Loi was on his way from Lakeview New York to meet the girl with illicit intentions. Police arrested Loi less than one mile from the juvenile’s home. The Lynchburg Police Department encourages parents and guardians to talk to their children about online safety.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) arrested and charged a man in connection with soliciting a minor in the 1500-block of Brookville Circle.

On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at approximately 9 p.m. LPD officers responded to the residence of a juvenile female after illicit communications were found that transpired between an adult male from New York and the female. During the initial investigation, officers learned that the suspect was actively traveling from NY in an attempt to meet the juvenile with illicit intentions.

LPD Officers, with the help of the juveniles’ parents, took action investigating this incident. Officers and were able to locate and detain the suspect less than one mile from the juvenile’s home. The collaborative efforts in the case prevented the juvenile from being further victimized.

The suspect was identified as Derrick Loi (26), of Lakeview, New York. Loi was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond on the following charges:

Indecent liberties with a minor

Soliciting child pornography

Conspiracy to commit solicitation

Computer used to solicit a minor – (2 counts)

The Lynchburg Police Department encourages parents and guardians to talk to their children about online safety. The following links have information on how to get the conversation started.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program: https://www.icactaskforce.org/search-results?sort=Alphabetical&content=Resources

Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice: https://consumer.ftc.gov/identity-theft-and-online-security/protecting-kids-online

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device