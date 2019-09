1-year deadline nears for new driver’s licenses you may need to fly

| By

The one-year countdown is about to begin in Virginia for Real ID-compliant drivers’ licenses. As of October 1st of next year, some big changes are coming if you use your license as identification to board domestic flights. DMV officials urge you to to consider taking care of this sooner rather than later, because lines are likely to become longer as the deadline nears. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

09-26 Real ID Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for full information from Virginia’s DMV, including forms of documentation needed.