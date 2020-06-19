10 new coronavirus cases attributed to Lynchburg region

The Virginia Department of Health reports total confirmed and probable statewide cases of COVID-19 are now approaching 57,000, but the seven-day moving average of new cases continues the decline that began May 21st. In the Lynchburg region, the VDH reports 10 additional cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period: six new ones in Lynchburg, two in Campbell County and one each in Appomattox and Bedford Counties. Running totals are now 105 in Lynchburg, 28 in Amherst County, 35 in Appomattox County, 95 in Bedford County and 28 in Campbell County. As has been the case for some time, there are no new COVID-related deaths in the region.