10-year-old dies in Route 29 accident; charges pending

From State Police: PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper B.S. Draper is investigating a motor vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Sept 20) at 5:40 p.m. on Route 29, one mile south of Route 1032 in Pittsylvania County. A 2013 Freightliner bobtail truck was traveling north on Route 29 when the truck made a left turn failing to yield the right of way and struck a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant which was traveling south on Route 29. The Freightliner was driven by Jeremy D. Fowler, 34, of Chatham, Va. Mr. Chatham was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The 2003 Mitsubishi was driven by Thuueda Lashar Davis, 28, of Hurt, Va. Ms. Davis was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported to a SOVAH Hospital in Danville. The passengers, Biaconice Martin and three juvenile passengers, a 2 year old female, a 7 year old male and a 10 year old male were also transported for injuries received in the crash. The juveniles were taken by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts or child restraints. Roanoke Memorial Hospital reported that Ny’aliah Charlan King, 10, of Hurt, Va. later died from the injuries received in the crash. Charges are pending.