12 new COVID cases in Lynchburg region

The Virginia Department of Health reports 316 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region since the virus first arrived, an increase of 12 in the latest 24-hour reporting period. The VDH numbers show Lynchburg with 113 cases, Amherst County with 31, 36 in Appomattox County, 103 in Bedford County and 33 in Campbell County. The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at four.

Statewide, officials report 529 new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases has been slowly rising since reaching a low of 380 on June 15th.