13 new Lynchburg-area COVID cases reported over weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reports 13 new and probable cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in the Lynchburg region. VDH numbers released Monday morning now show 108 cases in Lynchburg, 29 in Amherst County, 36 in Amherst County, 99 in Bedford County and 32 in Campbell County. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remains at four. Statewide, the total number of cases reported now tops 58,000.