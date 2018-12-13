13-year-old Campbell County boy missing

News release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old Campbell County child, last seen in the vicinity of Sunburst Road and Route 460 at 7:45 a.m. this morning. On Thursday, December 13, 2018, Cohl Hite was reported missing by his family. Cohl is described as being approximately 5’4″ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Cohl has braces on his top teeth only. He was wearing the jacket seen in the photograph attached to this press release.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Cohl Hite is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You may also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.