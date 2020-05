15% of Virginians tested over two days presumed to have COVID-19

| By

More than 8,620 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19 in the latest 48-hour cycle. Of those, 1,314 have been listed as confirmed COVID-19 positive or probable for coronavirus. The Virginia Department of Health released the newest numbers this morning after a technical error prevented results from being posted yesterday. There have been 56 COVID-19 attributed deaths over that two-day period. An average of 28 deaths per day in that time.