16 new COVID cases reported in Lynchburg region

The Virginia Department of Health reports 16 new confirmed or “probable” COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region, bringing the total to 461. The VDH attributes 177 cases to Lynchburg, an increase of eight, Amherst County holds steady at 38, two new cases in Appomattox County for a cumulative total of 46, 144 cases in Bedford County, an increase of four, and two new cases in Campbell County for a total of 56.

The Department of Health defines “probable” cases as those showing clearing COVID-19 symptoms but whose test results have not yet been returned.