1st gymnast to accuse molester Larry Nassar speaks at LU

April 10th, 2018 | Written by:

The first gymnast to accuse Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar of molestation in 2016 spoke at Liberty University yesterday about justice and forgiveness. WLNI’s Ian Price has more:

 









