1st gymnast to accuse molester Larry Nassar speaks at LU

The first gymnast to accuse Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar of molestation in 2016 spoke at Liberty University yesterday about justice and forgiveness. WLNI’s Ian Price has more:
China's Xi promises to cut auto import tariff, warns against ‘Cold War’ mentality
Officials: World's longest sea bridge meant to look like it's falling apart
US awards $18.5 billion in recovery grants for Puerto Rico
'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from double-murder reveal when boy, 7, finds mom's body
Woman charged in dog attack that killed 13-month-old girl
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public FileCopyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom