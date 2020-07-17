$2,000 reward offered for info on who fired at Lynchburg Police

| By

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – An anonymous donor is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) who fired shots at Lynchburg Police Department Officers the night of June 1, 2020.

On June 1, 2020 at 10:42 p.m., two officers were patrolling the area of Park Avenue and Stuart Street in connection with a protest in the area of Miller Park. At that time, individual(s) fired multiple shots from an automatic weapon in the direction of the two officers.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.