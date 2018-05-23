Warning for SML boaters: beware of logs, tree trunks, other big debris

A warning to boaters on Smith Mountain Lake just as the summer boating season is set to begin — our recent heavy rains have created some potentially dangerous hazards on the water. River and creek levels rose dramatically in the last ten days, sweeping down debris like logs and tree trunks into busy Smith Mountain Lake navigation channels. Crews are working to clear the debris, but the job will take weeks to complete. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

05-23 SML Debris Wrap-WLNI-WEB