27-missing children found in Virginia

| By

Twenty-seven missing children were found in Virginia during a five-day search led by the U.S. Marshals Service. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that six other children who had been reported missing were found to be in the custody of their legal guardian during the operation. The search effort, which was dubbed “Operation Find Our Children,” was made up of more than 60 federal, state and local investigators. The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.