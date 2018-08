Roanoke’s television landscape will take a new look tomorrow, when the owners of WDBJ7 add a second local station to their operation. Channel 24 will become known as WZBJ, and one of the most immediate local impacts will be more local news — not to mention more Andy Griffith. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

