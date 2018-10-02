Northam forms advisory commission on opioids

October 2nd, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked a group of experts to advise him on how to fight the state’s opioid epidemic. Northam signed an executive order Friday establishing an advisory commission on opioids and addiction. The governor, who is a pediatric neurologist, said the commission will review the state’s current approach at curbing opioid abuse and offer feedback on ways to improve. The commission is made up of 27 people, and is led by Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

 









