Denton: “Dumbfounded” photo never showed up before
Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says the discovery of Governor Northam’s racist yearbook photo will cause irreparable harm to his image. And Denton wonders how it never surfaced before in the era of sophisticated campaign opposition research. He spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones:
02-04 Denton-Northam Wrap-WLNI-WEB
