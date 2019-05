Congressman Ben Cline called upon his colleagues in Washington this week to support additional funding for Interstate 81. It comes as Cline has frequently said Congress must lower the national debt, but he says this is funding that should be a priority — and it can be done, he says, if Congress changes its spending habits and priorities. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

05-03 Cline-81 Wrap-WLNI-WEB