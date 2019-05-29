What not to do if you see a fawn lying alone in a field

This is peak season for the birth of fawns, and you might come across one that looks abandoned in a field or yard. But state game officials say in almost all cases, it is perfectly normal, and the worst thing you can do is intervene; mothers instinctively leave their newborn deer alone for lengthy periods to avoid leading predators to them. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

05-29 Fawn Season Wrap-WLNI-WEB

If you see a fawn that appears visibly injured, or one that you know has been orphaned, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says you should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator from the list on its website.